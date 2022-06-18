Resident Evil Trailer: Who’s in the Water Chamber?

A large camera filled with water is visible at the end of the trailer for the Netflix show Resident Evil, but who lives in it? The upcoming series adds to the fast-growing list of film and TV adaptations of the Resident Evil franchise, which has dominated the world of horror video games since the mid-1990s. However, oddly enough, it continues another trend that most adaptations follow, in the sense that it is created to tell mostly an original story, rather than directly adapting plots and characters from games.

The real subtleties of the Netflix Resident Evil plot are still kept secret, but the details so far are that the story takes place in two time periods: on the present day of 2022 and sixteen years later in 2036. After the Raccoon City outbreak, around which the early Resident Evil games and the 2021 movie Welcome to Raccoon City revolved, but according to showrunner Andrew Dubb, all existing gaming knowledge up to Resident Evil: Village is seen as canon for the series.

Related: Explaining the chronology of the Resident Evil show: How long has it been since the games?

The question arises why Albert Wesker, who died during the events of Resident Evil 5, is now back and hosts a Netflix show. Presumably, his resurrection will be explained, but another question that needs to be answered comes from Netflix’s Resident Evil trailer. One of the last images shown shows a rather angry man trapped inside some kind of water tank. The character has no direct resemblance to any of the games, but is similar enough to the notoriously tough boss of Resident Evil 4 Verdugo to cause surprise, especially the bald head and clawed appendages. The character of the water tank is also somewhat similar to the Tyrant, one of the characteristic monsters of the Umbrella corporation T-Virus. Of course, there’s also a chance that it’s someone completely new.

Whatever or whoever is in this water chamber, it seems almost certain that there is nothing good about it. If this is a tyrant, then Umbrella probably keeps this beast in reserve in case of an upcoming attack. Since the trailer clearly shows that Wesker and Umbrella have learned nothing and exposed humanity to the T-virus outbreak again, it’s likely only a matter of time before the company sends its monster brigade again.

There is also a possibility that the person inside the water tank is an Umbrella test subject, and most likely not of his own free will. Perhaps what this topic is “evolving” into is not yet clear, and their full appearance will be revealed only after the debut of Resident Evil on Netflix. It is also possible that this person is not being tested for the T-virus and may have been exposed to even more deadly infections such as the G-virus. When it comes to Umbrella, anything is possible, and regardless of the outcome, it’s likely to be terrifying.