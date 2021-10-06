Resident Evil Trailer: Welcome To Raccoon City Will Be Released Tomorrow

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the new movie based on the famous Capcom game series, will get its first trailer tomorrow, October 7th.

The feature film will adapt the stories of the first two games, bringing characters from both the first Resident Evil and the Resident Evil 2 sequel.

On Twitter, Sony Pictures announced the release of the trailer with a short teaser showing a few quick scenes. Check out the video below:

🚨 24 hours until we get to Raccoon City… 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️@ResidentEvil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity exclusively in movie theaters November 24. pic.twitter.com/SpL8ZQUTVL — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) October 6, 2021

In the images, we can see iconic elements of the games, such as a zombie dog and what appears to be the character Lisa Trevor, introduced in the remake of the first game.

The new feature is a reboot of the franchise in theaters and will star Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) as Claire Redfield, Avan Play (Zombieland: Shoot Twice) as Leon Kennedy and Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker.

Previously, Resident Evil had hit the big screen seven times in action films directed by Paul Anderson and starring actress Milla Jovovich as Alice, created specifically for film productions.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits Brazilian theaters on December 2nd.