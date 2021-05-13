Resident Evil | The Best And Worst Games Of The Saga

Resident Evil: The Capcom saga receives Resident Evil 8 Village, but what are the best games for specialized critics? Ranking with all deliveries. The premiere of Resident Evil 8 Village around the world this past May 7 has once again put the debate on the table about which are the best installments of the saga. Capcom is in top form and, after chaining together the commercial successes of Resident Evil 7 and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, comes the eighth member of the numbered series. From Metacritic they have ordered from worst to best all the titles of the saga, including those far from the main slope, according to the average ratings given by the specialized media.

The result leaves ratings of all kinds; Not all the games have been welcomed and not all have managed to establish a consensus among the journalists and critics charged with scoring them. Like any cultural work, the scores are subjective and are subject to interpretation or taste.

Capcom’s license, started back in 1996, is now celebrating its 25th anniversary. 25 years of iterations with approaches closer to terror, action or both. Let’s take a look at the results with the worst and best titles in the series. Resident Evil 8 Village

The worst games of the Resident Evil saga according to Metacritic

Resident Evil: Umbrella Corps (2016, PS4, PC) – 38 out of 100

Resident Evil: Survivor (2000, PlayStation) – 39 out of 100

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City (2012, Xbox360, PS3, PC) – 52 out of 100

Resident Evil Outbreak File # 2 (2005, PS2) – 58 out of 100

Resident Evil: Resistance (2000, PS4) – 64 out of 100

Resident Evil: Dead Aim (2002, PS2) – 65 out of 100

Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D (2011, 3DS) – 65 out of 100

Resident Evil 6 (2012, PS3, Xbox 360, PC) – 67 out of 100

The best games of the Resident Evil saga according to Metacritic

Resident Evil 8 Village (2021, Xbox, PS4, PC) – 84 out of 100

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 86 out of 100

Resident Evil 2 (1998, PlayStation) —89 out of 100

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999, PlayStation) – 91 out of 100

Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 91 out of 100

Resident Evil (1996, PlayStation) – 91 out of 100

Resident Evil -Remake- (2002, GameCube) – 91 out of 100

Resident Evil Code: Veronica (2000, Dreamcast) – 94 out of 100

Resident Evil 4 (2005, GameCube) – 96 out of 100