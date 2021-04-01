Resident Evil: synopsis reveals Umbrella’s role in the film

The internet has been receiving more and more details regarding the Resident Evil movie, entitled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The most recent are courtesy of the Comic Book website, which had access to the film’s synopsis and revealed how Umbrella will perform in the feature film.

“Once the growing home of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying city in the Midwest. The company’s exodus has transformed the city into a desolate land … with great evil brewing under the surface. When that evil if it spreads, the local population will be … changed … forever and a small group of survivors will need to work together to discover the truth behind Umbrella and survive the night, “says the text posted on the website.

Apparently, the role of the company in the film will not be much different from that seen in the game. It is also worth mentioning that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City had its release date postponed this week, and will now hit the big screen only on November 24th – the previous forecast was September 3rd.