Resident Evil Showcase happens next week

Resident Evil Showcase: Capcom has announced that it will hold another edition of the Resident Evil Showcase next week, more specifically on April 15th. Those who are curious to check the news should be connected to the official channels of the producer on the date mentioned, starting at 19h, Brasília time.

The event will be presented once again by Brittney Brombacher, who already in the promotional video revealed that we will have the chance to see a new trailer and more gameplay elements from Resident Evil Village, in addition to some other unannounced surprises in an official way.

Brace yourselves for the next Resident Evil Showcase which goes live on April 15th at 3 PM PDT / 11 PM BST! Once again hosted by Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), watch the teaser below for more info, and join the Resident Evil Re:Verse Open Beta Test while you wait! pic.twitter.com/ZFNhSfztRM — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 8, 2021

The message also mentions the open trial of Resident Evil Re: Verse, which is scheduled to start next Saturday, April 10, for all platforms on which the title will be made available.

So, are you looking forward to checking out the event? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments, remembering that the launch of Resident Evil Village is getting closer: May 7, in versions already confirmed for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PRAÇA.