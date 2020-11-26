Resident Evil Revelations 3’s focus will be on Key

After several leaks of Capcom sensitive data last week, new information began to circulate through the networks. In the previously leaked spreadsheet, there was the name RE Outrage, which is actually a code name for Resident Evil Revelations 3, according to Dusk Golem. The insider further states that the title will focus on the Nintendo Switch – although it is not necessarily exclusive to the platform.

Dusk Golem is already a well-known name in the Resident Evil community and always brings accurate information about the franchise’s games – the last ones were about RE Village. In a discussion thread on Resetera, he still claims that he received “100% confirmation” that Revelations 3 will have a primary focus on the Switch.

For now, nothing has been officially confirmed, either by Capcom or Nintendo, but if Golem is right, Revelations 3 will likely have the primary release on Switch and then on other platforms.

This is not very difficult to happen, since the first Revelations with the protagonists Jill and Chris was a temporary Nintendo 3DS exclusive at the time of its release.

It is worth noting that the information above is mere rumors and should be treated as such until the official confirmation of Capcom and Nintendo.

What do you expect to see in a possible Resident Evil Revelations 3? New protagonists? Old franchise veterans? Comment with us in the comments section below!



