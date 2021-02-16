Resident Evil Revelations 3 would arrive year after Village

According to a well-known game industry leaker, @ AestheticGamer1 aka Dusk Golem, Resident Evil Revelations 3 would be in development and would arrive one year after the release of Resident Evil: Village.

The information is that this third game in the parallel series would have been produced with a larger budget and that the investment would be equal to that of Resident Evil 8. Furthermore, its development would also have been better thought, with the project already underway at least in the last four years.

In another tweet, DuskGolem said that as far as she knows, Rebecca Chambers is still the protagonist of the game, which will have two more known characters beside her (but he will not speak for now).