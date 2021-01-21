Resident Evil RE: Verse, Village can be multiplayer

Resident Evil Village will have its own showcase today (12) and promises to disclose several news, including a mysterious multiplayer to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The Humble platform opened the game’s pre-order and posted a description of an alleged Resident Evil RE: Verse – which apparently could be the mysterious multiplayer yet to be announced in the game.

The description also provides a link to the RE: Verse website, which so far does not have much relevant information. “Please note that, depending on the time of purchase of Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Re: Verse may no longer be available and / or the title may be made available by other means in the future”, explains the description on the platform – the game will probably be standalone, as well as Resident Evil Resistance.

The mysterious multiplayer that will be revealed today during the Resident Evil showcase may, in fact, be the RE: Verse of the Humble description. Recalling that the tests will be performed on PS4 and Xbox One, but it has already been confirmed that owners of a PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will also be able to play it using the back-compatibility of the next-gen platforms.