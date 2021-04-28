Resident Evil Re: Verse is Out in The Summer; Resident Evil Village Premiere is Missed

Resident Evil Re: Verse: Capcom confirms that this multiplayer mode, which will be sold together with the expected video game, will be requested until the summer period of 2021.Resident Evil Re: Verse will not be available until this summer of 2021. Contrary to what was initially expected, when it was indicated that it would be available on the occasion of the premiere of Resident Evil 8 Village from this May 7, the Japanese company has confirmed by different means that the commemorative multiplayer content for the 25th anniversary of the series will make you beg for a while.

This does not change the distribution plans for Resident Evil Re: Verse, however. All players who buy a copy of Resident Evil 8 Village will access Re: Verse totally free, without having to pay anything separately. Both the official public website dedicated to the title and a message sent to the community, to which MeriStation has had access, are very clear: “Resident Evil Re: Verse is created to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of Resident Evil. The service is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021 ”.

The reasons for this delay have not been disclosed. The open beta had problems on its servers, but Capcom has not argued that this is the reason for the date change.

Therefore, users of PlayStation, Xbox or PC (Steam) consoles who buy the expected eighth episode will soon access Re: Verse; but the multiplayer offer that awaits them at the premiere will be The Mercenaries, the previously confirmed mercenaries mode and which we will talk about in more depth here.

Countdown to Resident Evil 8 Village: as Ethan Winters

Resident Evil 8 Village will be released this May 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Those who buy the game will be guaranteed their digital copy of Resident Evil Re: Verse, available for PS4, Xbox One and PC; also in the new generation machines (PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S) through backward compatibility.