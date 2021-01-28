Resident Evil Re: has 5 minutes of gameplay revealed

Capcom really does seem to be dedicated to including multiplayer modes in the latest titles in the Resident Evil franchise. Even if that doesn’t always work out, as in Resident Evil 3, the developer hasn’t given up on plans for Resident Evil Re: Verse.

This multiplayer title will be offered for free to those who purchase Resident Evil: Village, but it will also be available for a separate purchase if you prefer. The cool thing is that it is already in the closed beta so that it can be properly tested before launch. Fortunately, this allowed us to take a first look at five minutes of its gameplay. Check it out below:

As you can see in the video above, you can choose from some of the most iconic characters in the franchise, such as Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield and Jill Valentine, for example. With Claire in control, the video player heads up several known monsters and enemies from the Resident Evil universe.

The cool thing is that when you die, your character also becomes a monster for a limited time. This allows you to continue playing by going after other players online to do damage to them. The type of enemy you become has to do with the amount of virus samples you collect throughout the stage.

Basically, the more samples you accumulate, the more powerful your monster form will be. This way, you will also have more or less skills and ways to attack other players depending on how much you managed to collect. The concept is quite interesting, especially if Capcom is willing to make changes based on feedback from players who have already tried the closed beta.

Remember that Resident Evil Re: Verse will only be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. So even if you buy Resident Evil: Village on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, you will only receive a copy of Re: Verse for those older consoles. Of course, backward compatibility will still allow you to enjoy the multiplayer title on current consoles.

A little confusing to say the least, but it is one of the ways Capcom has found to celebrate the zombie franchise’s 25th anniversary. If you were unable to participate in these tests, at least you can check out the demo of Resident Evil: Village, which is exclusive to PS5 at the moment.