Resident Evil on Steam: offers in the saga with up to 87% discount

Resident Evil: The Capcom saga is on sale on Steam with up to 87% off. Resident Evil has a chance to reach your library. Resident Evil stars in a new batch of offers on Steam. The popular Capcom franchise brings together the main installments of the saga, where we can find discounts of up to 87%. You can buy such prominent names as Resident Evil Remake or Resident Evil 4 for less than 5 euros.

Deals in the Resident Evil saga on Steam: the best discounts

The reduction does not reach the last work of the Japanese, Resident Evil Village. However, it may be a good time to discover or recall other proposals within its long history. Some spin-offs are included in the offer, such as the two editions of Revelations and Operation Raccoon City.

Some additional content also appears with discounts, such as the Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories package: from 14.99 euros it goes to cost only 3.75 euros. On the other hand, the rest of the extra modes of the sixth numbered title are each offered for 51 euro cents. Yes, you can get Survivors, Assault, Predator and Onslaught modes for less than 2.5 euros.

Hurry: the promotion ends on June 12 at 7:00 p.m. CEST.

Resident Evil 7 for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Resident Evil 3 for 19.79 euros (67% discount)

Resident Evil 2 for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Resident Evil Revelations for 6.89 euros (77% discount)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Resident Evil 4 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 5 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 5 – Untold Stories Bundle for 3.74 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 6 for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 0 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 0 Constume Pack Bundle for 3.29 euros (67% discount)

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City for 5.59 euros (80% discount)