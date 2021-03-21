Resident Evil: new film gets title and details revealed

The new film in the Resident Evil franchise had its title revealed. The name was confirmed by the director himself, Johannes Roberts, in an interview with the IGN website during the online edition of the SXSW event.

The title will be Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – still without the confirmed translation for Brazil, but probably turning into Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City here.

Some additional information about the production and even the story was confirmed by Roberts. According to him, the adaptation involves the plots of the first two games in the series – something that was already imagined by fans after the release of the main names of the cast, which include playable and supporting characters from both games.

Is it terror?

“The big point of this film is the tone. The thing I love most about games is that they are scary to hell and this is what I wanted to do. The atmosphere is rain, it’s a constant dark, it’s chilling. Raccoon City is kind of that rotten character in the film and it’s that kind of game atmosphere that I wanted to put in, “he said.

Also according to Roberts, the main cinematographic inspiration was John Carpenter – director of classics like Halloween, Murderous Mist and Assault on the 13th DP. More specifically, it was based on the way in which Carpenter performs siege scenes, with the protagonists trapped in one location and surrounded by a threat.

The city police station and Ozwell Spencer’s mansion (described by him as “scary”) will be the main environments in which this climate is emulated.

Is it a remake?

In the interview, the director also confirmed that the production is not related to the franchise headed by Paul W.S. Anderson, a box office hit with six films.

The feature was described as an “origin story based on the game’s roots and the world of horror”, but Roberts also rejected the remake status. “We are going in a completely different direction. It was a great pleasure to have the keys to a new franchise that, if all goes well, is something of its own,” he concluded.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City had its filming closed in December 2020, with the premiere scheduled for September 3, 2021. It is worth remembering that the franchise will still win two productions on Netflix: an animation called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and a series still with few details released.