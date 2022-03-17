Resident Evil: Netflix Live-Action Series Gets Posters and Arrives in July

Resident Evil: The long-awaited live-action series inspired by Resident Evil, produced by Netflix, gained new details this Thursday (17). Starting with the premiere date, finally revealed by the platform: July 14 this year.

But this was not the only news. The series also got three never-before-seen posters: one with the official logo and what appear to be blood bubbles, one with a pill and the text “joy” on it, and lastly, one with blood inside a container identified as the T-Virus. . Check out:

Netflix Brasil also shared one of the posters in a Brazilian version, in addition to confirming the same premiere date on the national version of the platform:

Finally, a synopsis was also released (via Polygon), which introduces a new character, Jade Wesker, daughter of notorious villain Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick).

“Year 2036 – 14 years after the deadly virus caused the global apocalypse. Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world infested with insane, bloodthirsty infected creatures. In this total carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by the her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation, but mostly because of what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Resident Evil has a script by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural). In addition to Lance Reddick, the cast of the new series also includes Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nuñez.

It is worth remembering that the franchise recently won another live-action adaptation in theaters, called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which was not very well received by fans or critics.