Resident Evil: Netflix Has Released The Trailer For The Series

Resident Evil TV series trailer has been released. Netflx has announced the release date and trailer of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the animated adaptation of the legendary game series Resident Evil.

The legendary game series Resident Evil will take its place on the screens with its animated series. Hosted by Netflix and will be broadcast as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the production has already excited the fans of the series. Netflix shared a trailer that reveals what the viewers are waiting for, along with the release date of the highly anticipated animated series.

The Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is produced by TMS Entertainment, known for its animation works such as Sonic X, Detective Conan, Spider-Man and Detective Gadget.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness release date has been announced

The series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, based on the story of the Resident Evil 4 video game, will be broadcast simultaneously on Netflix all over the world on July 8, 2021. Apart from the series, it is also known that the game series made a movie. The motion picture Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, whose release date has been delayed, will be released on November 24.

To the audience, “Don’t miss the chance to experience this epic entertainment in its brand new and most glorious rendition to date!” Netflix also shared the 2-minute trailer of the impatiently anticipated Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

A milestone for horror-themed survival video games, the Resident Evil series has sold over 110 million copies worldwide. According to Netflix’s statement, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which was made into a series as a computer-aided animation, is the first in the history of the series. The production features popular characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

The premise of the horror-genre action series takes place after the discovery of a hacking case in the White House in 2006. Leon Scott Kennedy is ordered to investigate the case. But after being attacked by zombies, Kennedy goes on a Terrasave-led mission to oversee the construction of a welfare facility. While on duty he meets Claire who is checking out a strange painting made by a child refugee.

American actress Nick Apostolides stars as the male lead, Leon Scott Kennedy. The character of Claire Redfield, the female lead, will be played by Stephanie Panisello.