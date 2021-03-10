Resident Evil movie to premiere in September

Already in production for some time, the Resident Evil film apparently already has a date to premiere on the big screens: September 3.

The information in question appeared in a message on the Twitter profile of Chad Rook, one of the actors in the feature film that gives life to the character Richard Aiken in the film. In it, we can see an image with the mentioned date, something that would probably be released by the marketing team of the film at some point.

It is worth remembering that we do not yet have a trailer showing the setting or the characters, but it is known that the film will take place in Raccoon City in 1998, more specifically recalling the events of the first two games. Another detail is that we will have some classic characters from the franchise, such as Chris Redifield, Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy and Albert Wesker.