Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and More: How Much Have The Latest Installments Sold?

Resident Evil: Capcom updates the sales figures for titles such as Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard or Monster Hunter World.The end of the fiscal year on March 31st throws new data, this time about Capcom. The Japanese company has taken stock and presented its financial data, which includes the sales of several of its most important titles. Therefore, the recent Resident Evil Village, which was marketed on May 7, that is, already within the new fiscal year, is excluded. The one that does appear is Monster Hunter Rise, which went on sale a few days before closing, with 4.8 million units sold in these first days (it already exceeds 6 million).

Updated Capcom Game Sales

How could it be otherwise, the numbers of video games such as Resident Evil 3 Remake, Street Fighter V or Monster Hunter: World are updated. Below we offer you all the information in this regard:

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PS4, Xbox One) has sold 7.7 million units (500,000 additional copies as of December 31)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4, Xbox One, PC) has sold 9 million units (500,000 additional copies as of December 31)

Monster Hunter: World (PS4, Xbox One, PC) has sold 17.1 million units (300,000 additional copies as of December 31)

Resident Evil 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) has sold 4 million units (400,000 additional copies as of December 31)

Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) has sold 8.1 million units (300,000 additional copies as of December 31)

Street Fighter V (PS4, PC) has sold 5.5 million units (300,000 additional copies as of December 31)

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) has sold 4.3 million units (200,000 additional copies as of December 31)

Resident Evil Village was released with good figures worldwide. In a few days, Capcom had already distributed 3 million copies, although the launch in the Japanese market has not been so positive. In fact, it is the worst premiere of the series in almost two decades.