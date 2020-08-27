Resident Evil: live-action series confirmed by Netflix

Netflix has officially announced the production of a live-action series based on the survival horror franchise Resident Evil. According to an official statement from the company, the series will tell a new story based on two chronologies.

At first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker move to New Raccoon City, a mechanical and corporate city that imposes itself on them in their teens. Over time, the two realize that the jungle of stones is more than that and discover that their father may be hiding dark secrets capable of destroying the world.

In the second chronology, more than 10 years later, the Earth has less than 15 million inhabitants and more than 6 billion monsters: people and animals infected by the T-virus. Jade, now 30, struggles to survive while being haunted by secrets from the past that involve her sister and father.

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

Andrew Dabb (from Supernatural) will be the showrunner of the initial season, with eight 1-hour episodes already ordered.

About the Resident Evil franchise

Since Capcom launched the title that inaugurated the survival horror genre in 1996, Resident Evil has become one of the most successful game franchises of all time, with more than 100 million games sold worldwide. With almost 25 years of history, the series has gone far beyond video games and gained adaptations for the cinema and inspired attractions in theme parks.

With six feature films produced by Constantin Film, Resident Evil has grossed more than $ 1.2 billion worldwide, making it the most profitable video game-based film franchise on the market.



