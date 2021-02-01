Resident Evil launches a completely revamped website

The new site integrates the ambassador program within months of the release of Resindent Evil Village and Resident Evil Re: Verse.

Capcom faces the year 2021 with news. The Japanese company will not only launch two video games from the Monster Hunter saga on Nintendo Switch (Rise on March 26 and Stories 2: Wings of Ruin in summer), but it is also preparing news for its star survival horror saga. Resident Evil already has a new website, which finally integrates the ambassador program, which, as usual, introduces a series of advantages for its members. It does so before the launch of the new installments of the saga, Resident Evil Village and its multiplayer mode, Resident Evil Re: Verse.

Those who are interested in continuing to use the Resident Evil Ambassador program will need to use their Capcom ID to log into the portal. In addition, they indicate, it is mandatory to have a Twitter account, since the possibility of linking with Facebook, Instagram and Line is eliminated. The Japanese company also informs that the points and ranks of the old account can be transferred.

Regarding the new portal, it has not yet fully implemented all its sections. In this way, the section for the history of the saga incorporates a message that urges us to visit the section in a while, when the information has been definitively uploaded. The website reviews the saga, reserves a space for news and also introduces a section with player statistics.

These are the new games in the saga

Resident Evil Village is the eighth major installment in this long-running franchise. Its protagonist, Ethan Winters, takes up the story told in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. However, on this occasion, the players will enter a dark town, where of course the gloomy mansion is not lacking. Inside her dwell Lady Dimistrescu and her daughters, all of them witches.

The title, planned for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, already has a demo in the PS Store of Sony’s next generation console. Capcom has anticipated that there will be another demo more focused on the gameplay, although it has not detailed when. The video game will hit stores next and May 7, while the time at which Resident Evil Re: Verse will be released is still unknown. Lastly, a 6v6 PvP will be free for those who purchase the main game.