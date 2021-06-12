Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Wins Video With Opening Minutes

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, This week marks the holding of the Netflix Geeked event, and to take advantage of the occasion, the official Twitter account dedicated to the celebration announced, firsthand, the beginning of what we will have in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Resident Evil: No Darkness in Portuguese) .

In the recording in question (which is just under three minutes), we have the opportunity to partially see the place where the events will be set – in this case, the region of Panemstan –, as well as one of the new characters to star in this story: Jason .

Added to this, we also have the opportunity to see the presence of bio-organic weapons (or B.O.W., if you prefer the acronym in English) in this small excerpt referring to the series below:

watch the exclusive opening scene of RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, premiering July 8th on Netflix #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/R5uDAqnV3J — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

It is noteworthy that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has its events set two years after the events seen in Resident Evil 4, in addition to having the team that produced the films available in CGI taking care of the work in this series.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Resident Evil: In the Absolute Darkness in PT-BR) will be released on Netflix on July 8th. Are you curious to see what’s next? Leave your message in the space below for comments.