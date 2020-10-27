Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be canon

Leon and Claire are the main protagonists of the two new images that the platform has distributed on Twitter.

Capcom continues to expand into other entertainment media. In addition to the Monster Hunter movie, which will be released in theaters in December, the Japanese are preparing a series of products for Netflix. The series in real action will be accompanied by another fiction series, although in this case with CGI characters and settings. This is Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which according to the tweet that Netflix itself has just published, will be inserted into the official canon. The account has also revealed two new images, in which we can see Leon and Claire, protagonists of several main chapters of Capcom’s survival horror.

“When biohazards are released, only a couple of veteran zombie hunters can do the job. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series framed in the canon of Capcom’s classic survival horror saga, ”they comment in the tweet. The premiere date has not yet been precisely set, but the series will arrive sometime in 2021.

Capcom oversight

This is a joint project between Capcom and Netflix, so Hiroyuki Kobayashi, producer of the Resident Evil saga, will be in charge of supervising the episodes, although at the moment it is unknown how many chapters the first season will be composed of. This computer-animated series will not be directly based on any game of the brand, despite the fact that Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield are the unequivocal protagonists of the images and the teaser trailer.

Behind Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is TNS Entertainment, which will work on the production of the product. The Quebico studio will be responsible for the 3D animation, as they did in Resident Evil: Vendetta, released in 2017.

Capcom works in parallel on the new video game in the series. After releasing Resident Evil 3 Remake in 2020, the developer is immersed in a completely new chapter. Resident Evil Village will follow the story of Ethan, the protagonist of the seventh installment. Its release is scheduled for 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.



