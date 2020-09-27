Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Trailer Arrives

Netflix Portugal Twitter account shared the trailer of an animated movie called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The movie, which has not yet been shared from a different account, features Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy characters.

Resident Evil, one of the first series to come to mind when it comes to horror games, has further increased its popularity with the highly acclaimed remake Resident Evil 2, which was released last year. After the remake of Resident Evil 2 was so popular, the remake of Resident Evil 3 has been released this year. Resident Evil Village, the eighth game in the series, will also be released next year.

Resident Evil had previously found its way to the big screen with live action movies starring Milla Jovovic. Resident Evil is preparing to appear as a movie once again, but this time it comes as animation, not live action.

Trailer for Netflix movie Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – Trailer pic.twitter.com/YaKwB5hHGk — No Context Resident Evil (@ContextEvil) September 26, 2020

The trailer of Netflix’s new Resident Evil animated movie has arrived. The movie, in which we will see the characters of Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy and much more, will be presented to Resident Evil fans and viewers in 2021.

The fact that the trailer of the movie is not shared from any other official account other than the Netflix Portugal Twitter account brings to mind that this share was published before the official announcement. Apart from the trailer released for now, there is no other information about Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Also, this movie will be different from the previously approved live action Resident Evil production, which will also be a Netflix adaptation. The live action adaptation of Resident Evil will focus on multiple time zones and siblings Jade and Billie Wesker. The animated movie, live action series and Resident Evil Village are scheduled to air in 2021. So the next year looks like it will be very fertile for Resident Evil fans.



