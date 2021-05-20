Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Gets Trailer With New Monsters

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Netflix recently released a new trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a new animated series from the streaming service. The video provides more details about the production inspired by Capcom games, including the appearance of new monsters.

Like the other promotional materials, the new trailer emphasizes the protagonists Leon and Claire, who are also the main characters of Resident Evil 2: Remake. The animation story shows the duo investigating a new zombie epidemic, this time focused on the White House.

The new trailer also features an incident with US government soldiers. According to information revealed by Netflix, the group’s leader, called Captain Jason, will also have to deal with the zombies in the White House.

In addition to showing undead and humans, the trailer also features new monsters that will be in the series. The highlights of the video are for a mutant mouse and a creature similar to the Hulk.

Infinite Darkness is the first animated series in the Capcom franchise (which has had only CG movies so far) and is part of the Resident Evil universe. According to the game producer, the story covered in the series takes place months after the events of Resident Evil 4, one of the most popular titles in the saga.

The release of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is scheduled for July 8. The series will be distributed globally exclusively on Netflix.

In addition to bringing the franchise to Netflix, Capcom also recently launched a new game for the horror saga. With positive reception, the game Resident Evil Village arrived this month for PC and consoles of the eighth and ninth generation.