Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Confirms Netflix Date; New Trailer in Spanish

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, The series will premiere exclusively on Netflix with Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield in a dramatic, suspenseful, action-packed and epic story.Netflix has confirmed that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will premiere this July 8 on its popular streaming platform. The company, in collaboration with Capcom, will bring to your service this new series in 3D CGI to learn about the new mission of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfiled after the serious incidents of Raccoon City. As you can see in the opening of this news, we have a frenzied new official trailer in Spanish with details of the final appearance of the production.

After learning that Nick Apostides and Stephanie Panisello will play Leon and Claire, respectively, it should be noted that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (international name) is canonical content. The story is part of the official plot axis of the series, so that what is told here will have importance for the background or lore of license.

“This new series is produced and supervised by Hiroyuki Kobayashi, from Capcom, responsible for bringing to life numerous titles in the Resident Evil saga,” they confirm in the statement sent to the media. “TMS Entertainment, which has produced several anime series, will produce the series, while Quebico, directed by Kei Miyamoto, producer of Resident Evil: Vendetta, will handle the full 3D CG animation production.”

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, available on NETFLIX July 8, 2021

At the plot level, we know that the series will take place in 2006, two years after the events of Resident Evil 4, once a hack in the White House was discovered. Leon S. Kennedy will be ordered to investigate what happened, but he will meet countless zombies once he reaches the president’s house. It is there that he will meet Claire, who has been studying a strange drawing of a refugee boy while working on a mission led by Terrasave to build a safe-conduct shelter. It is not based on any video game. Soon we will know the total number of chapters of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil, Capcom wants to make the most of its most successful license of all time, with more than 110 million video games. Outside of Resident Evil 8 Village, new to the shops; the film reboot of the franchise; Resident Evil 4 VR for Oculus Quest and Resident Evil Re: Verse, the name of the saga will remain with us for a long time.