Resident Evil: How would other S.T.A.R.S. Members pay for Nemesis?

For over 25 years, the Resident Evil franchise continues to fascinate players with its survival horror gameplay and its memorable cast of characters, some of which became legends in the video game industry. However, it is worth noting that Resident Evil’s monsters are just as iconic as the main characters. While many were fascinated by the towering Lady Dimitrescu and the new and improved Mr. X, Nemesis originally instilled a deep fear in Resident Evil fans.

Appearing in Resident Evil 3, Nemesis was a bioweapon developed by the Umbrella Corporation, with a mission to track down and kill the surviving members of Raccoon City’s Special Tactics and Rescue Service (S.T.A.R.S). Unfortunately for Umbrella, when Raccoon City succumbed to the T-virus infection, only two S.T.A.R.S. members were left in Raccoon City: Jill Valentine and Brad Vickers. In Resident Evil 3, players witnessed Jill’s many trials and tribulations to defeat Nemesis, and everyone knows what happened to Brad in the original game. However, in an alternate reality where all members of S.T.A.R.S. were present and alive in Raccoon City, which members would share in Jill’s victory, and who would suffer the same fate as Brad?

Resident Evil: S.T.A.R.S. Members That Would Likely Survive

Chris Redfield – Even before facing the horrors of the mansion incident in Resident Evil, Chris Redfield is known to be one of the best members of S.T.A.R.S. It is likely that, similar to Jill, Chris would survive Nemesis thanks to his expert marksmanship and extensive experience in combat. Not to mention, shortly after the Raccoon City disaster, Chris has faced and successfully defeated numerous bioweapons, proving that Nemesis doesn’t stand a chance against him.

Albert Wesker – Another member who would most likely survive an encounter with Nemesis is Albert Wesker. Of course, since Wesker works as a double agent for Umbrella, he is probably aware of the Nemesis project and may even know the monster’s weaknesses. However, despite his knowledge about Nemesis, Wesker knows his way around guns. Furthermore, it is worth remembering that Wesker already possessed superhuman abilities after the mansion incident, allowing him to take down Nemesis easily.

Barry Burton – Similar to Chris Redfield, Barry Burton is a respected member of S.T.A.R.S. and considered one of the team’s finest. In Resident Evil, players witnessed Barry’s ability to handle several bioweapons. However, his extensive experience in the field and his passion for guns puts him at high odds in defeating Nemesis.

Enrico Marini – Although Enrico Marini did not survive the mansion incident, he has proven himself to be a capable police officer. It is worth noting that while he was severely injured when players found him in the caves beneath the mansion, his death was caused by a gunshot, not by a bioweapon. Apart from Rebecca, Enrico survived the longest of all the Bravo Team members, and he would have probably escaped the mansion if Wesker didn’t betray him.

Resident Evil: S.T.A.R.S. Members That Has a Lower Chance of Surviving

Rebecca Chambers – Although Rebecca Chambers survived both the events of Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 1, it is worth remembering that her experience in combat is limited, given that her role in the team is a medic. Sure, she may have defeated the Proto-Tyrant and Queen Leach, but it is worth noting that Nemesis is a far more threatening enemy than those, mainly since he also uses weapons to kill his enemies. So while it is possible for Rebecca to survive, her limited combat experience decreases her chances of defeating Nemesis.

Richard Aiken – Richard is one of the many members of the Bravo Team who were killed during the mansion incident. However, his death doesn’t mean that he is not a capable police officer, given that his demise was due to his tendency to sacrifice himself for his teammates. At the same time, his skills would probably give him a chance of surviving against Nemesis, but his tendency to put his teammates before himself decreases his chances of surviving.

Resident Evil: S.T.A.R.S. Members That Nemesis Would Most Likely Defeat

Kenneth Sullivan – Many may not know who Kenneth Sullivan is, but it is worth knowing that the only scene in the game he was in is one of the most iconic in Resident Evil’s history. Kenneth is the person being eaten by the first zombie Jill and Chris encounter. While he may have skills that made him qualify for S.T.A.R.S., being cornered and killed by a single zombie makes it unlikely for Kenneth to survive an encounter with Nemesis.

Joseph Frost – Joseph Frost’s stint as a Resident Evil character is probably the shortest in the series, given that he died immediately during the first cutscene. It is worth remembering that while exploring the forest outside the mansion, Joseph found himself killed by infected dogs.

Edward Dewey – Like Joseph, Edward Dewey also had short screen time in Resident Evil 0. Shortly after Enrico Marini ordered the Bravo Team to search the area, Edward found himself wounded by the infected dogs roaming in the forest. He died shortly after in front of Rebecca inside the train.

Forest Speyer – Similar to Chris Redfield, Forest Speyer had a reputation for being one of the team’s best marksmen. Unfortunately, it appears that his skill did not live up to expectations. In Resident Evil, Forest was found dead on the mansion’s second-floor balcony, pecked by crows. It is unclear whether the crows were the cause of his death.