Resident Evil: Having open beta testing at an early date

Resident Evil Re: Verse, the next multiplayer game in the successful Capcom franchise, already has a date to start its open beta test, so make a note of it in your agenda: the download will be released on April 5th, at 9pm on time from Brasilia!

The beta itself starts a little later, on April 8, at 3 am, and runs until April 11, also at 3 am. The times will be the same on the PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4 Xbox One, the systems that will receive the test. To play, you’ll need to link your Capcom ID to the console before you start.

The official launch of the full game takes place on May 7, and it will be included as part of the package for everyone who purchases Resident Evil Village. Are you looking forward to multiplayer? Will you participate in the beta? Comment below!