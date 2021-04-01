Resident Evil film goes beyond games, says actor

A new live-action Resident Evil movie will arrive in 2021 and the promise is that the production will be quite faithful to the latest games in the franchise. According to actor Tom Hopper, who will play Albert Wesker, the production will be similar to the games, but will deliver a little more.

In an interview with Collider, Wesker’s interpreter defined that the feature film is “the game and more”. According to Tom Hopper, fans will be happy with the result delivered by the film, which will be directed by Johannes Roberts.

“When I started reading [the script], it really felt more like a game script, one of the games [in the Resident Evil franchise]. It felt immersive and dirtier,” explained the actor. “It felt like Raccoon City was a dark place to be, and I immediately felt that the world looked realistic and understandable.”

Even with the similarities, players should also expect some news, such as the deepening in certain characters. “I think fans of the game will be happy, but at the same time, they must recognize that we want to make these characters as real and grounded as possible,” said the actor.

Wesker in the live-action film

In addition to talking about the atmosphere of the new Resident Evil film, Tom Hopper also commented on the work of playing Albert Wesker and the adaptations made in the character. The actor said he tried to bring an interpretation in more depth to the iconic antagonist in the game series.

“I feel that Wesker in the game obviously has that [Agent] Smith type of Matrix. I wanted him to be a little more three-dimensional than that, and to have a high moral level ”, explains the actor, who is known for working on the series The Umbrella Academy.

The new film will be released globally as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and the release date is set for September 3, 2021.