Resident Evil Code Fan Remake: Veronica Gets Gameplay

Resident Evil: Some classics of the Resident Evil franchise have been officially remakes by Capcom that, in general, were well received by the public. But a group of fans, who would like to see a specific game reimagined, decided to take on the task with Resident Evil Code: Veronica. And the best thing is that the result of the proposal has just won a gameplay.

The five-minute video shows the fan project in action with the opening moments of the adventure, which faithfully recreates the events of the original game while providing a darker and more tense atmosphere.

It is also possible to note that both the gameplay, with the camera following the character’s back, and the graphics are quite inspired by the official remakes, with the model of the protagonist Claire Redfield obviously based on her appearance in Resident Evil 2 Remake. Check out:

The project, which was originally revealed in May 2021, is primarily being developed by three people: Matt Croft, Briins Croft and DarkNemesisUmbrella, using the Unity Engine as the graphics engine.

Although it still doesn’t have a release date set, the trio said in early January that the project will be available to the public for free in 2022. The title should be separated into three separate chapters.

The original Resident Evil Code: Veronica was released in 2000 for the Dreamcast, GameCube, PlayStation 2, and also received a remastered version for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.