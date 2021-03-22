Resident Evil Arrives at Village Stadia; date

Capcom announces that Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition are coming to Stadia. The seventh installment will participate in the Pro subscription in April.

Resident Evil Village is coming to Google Stadia at launch. The streaming platform of the American giant confirms its arrival along with a similar promotion seen in Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, from April 1, Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will be added to the Pro subscription at no additional cost.

All the steps to get the Resident Evil Village promotion on Google Stadia

Google will give away a Stadia Premiere Edition package to all those who pre-order or purchase the game before May 22 at 8:00 a.m. PST. The package consists of a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia controller. The offer will last until stocks are exhausted.

Click here to enter the Resident Evil Village profile on Stadia. If you do not have an active account, you can know the process in this link.

Click on “reserve” if you do it before May 7, or “buy” after that date and until May 22 at 08:00 CET.

When you do, you will receive an email within a week with a code to be redeemed. In the same message you will see the instructions for its redemption.

Once you have redeemed it, Google promises that you will receive it at the address indicated in your account within “several weeks”. The offer is available in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria and Switzerland.

On the other hand, to get Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition at no additional cost you must be registered in the Pro subscription, whose fee is 9.99 euros per month. If you have never been a member, you can qualify for a free month.

We will know news about the brand in a new edition of Resident Evil Showcase, scheduled in April. Get the first details here.