Resident Evil announces closed beta for many players

Today was a very busy day for Resident Evil fans as, in addition to Capcom announcing a showcase focused on Resident Evil Village, the producer also put up a special website that mentions a mysterious closed beta focused on the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

This beta will be performed on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, but it has already been confirmed that owners of a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X | S will also be able to play it using the backwards compatibility of the next-gen platforms.

Don't miss the Resident Evil Showcase on January 21st at 10pm GMT/ 11pm CET! Join Brittney Brombacher on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and lots more Resident Evil news!

Capcom promised to reveal more information about the beta during its “Resident Evil Direct” on January 21st, but it’s worth remembering that there is no mention of your connection to Village anywhere on the page, so it may be a totally new game, because it will support between four and six players simultaneously.

What is known is that the beta will run between January 28 and 29, 2021, and that its registrations open at 11:59 am on January 25, closing at 15:59 on the same day. If you are interested in applying for one of the vacancies, you can register here.

Resident Evil Village remains without an exact release date set (will that change during the showcase?), But we know that it will arrive in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. What are your expectations for the Village and for this beta? Comment below!