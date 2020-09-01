Resident Evil 8 will be at Tokyo Game Show 2020!

Resident Evil 8 (Village), which is planned to be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC platforms, will take place at the Tokyo Game Show 2020 event later this month. The production, which is planned to bring a different perspective to the series, will be shown at the event, and it has become definite thanks to the tweet shared by Capcom on Twitter.

Resident Evil 8 (Village) will be shown at the Tokyo Game Show!

While Capcom announced that the game will attend the Tokyo Game Show event, it also apologized to the gamers. The company that promised to share about the game in August and apologized to the gamers for failing to fulfill this promise.

Resident Evil Village will be part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online and Capcom's own TGS LIVE 2020!https://t.co/jXTSrLQqkI We know that gamers were excited to learn more in August so we apologize for the delay. Stay tuned.#REVillage #ResidentEvil — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) September 1, 2020

Capcom officials confirmed that Resident Evill Village will be announced for the PlayStation 5 platform in the coming days. According to allegations, this announcement could take place at the PlayStation 5 event.

Resident Evil Village will be released in 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC platforms.



