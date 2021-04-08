Resident Evil 8 Village will have new gameplay in the Showcase: teaser and date confirmed

Resident Evil 8 Village: The new showcase will feature the participation of Brittney Brombacher, who will present all the novelties of the saga.Capcom already confirmed that there would be a new Resident Evil Showcase in the month of April, but now the official date has been announced. Through a tweet, the Japanese company has reported that the presentation will take place on April 15. There will be a new trailer and never-before-seen gameplay for Resident Evil 8 Village, as well as more information on Resident Evil Re: Verse, the multiplayer title that will be included in the main game. The Japanese have accompanied the tweet with a teaser of what is to come at the event.

“Get ready for the next Resident Evil Showcase, which will be online on April 15,” they comment in the tweet. Capcom also reminds that during these days, players have the opportunity to access the open beta of Resident Evil Re Verse on all platforms. But what time can we see the video? Capcom has provided the exact schedule, which we provide on MeriStation based on the country you are in.

Hours in Spain and Latin America

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 00:00

Spain (Canary Islands): at 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 10:00 am

Bolivia: at 09:00 hours

Brazil: at 10:00 am

Chile: at 10:00 am

Colombia: at 08:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 07:00 hours

Cuba: at 09:00 hours

Ecuador: at 08:00 hours

El Salvador: at 07:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 09:00

United States (PT): at 3:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 07:00 hours

Honduras: at 07:00

Mexico: at 08:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 07:00 hours

Panama: at 08:00 hours

Paraguay: at 09:00

Peru: at 08:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 09:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 09:00 hours

Uruguay: at 10:00 am

Venezuela: at 09:00 hours

Resident Evil Village will go on sale next May 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.