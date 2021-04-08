Resident Evil 8 Village will have new gameplay in the Showcase: teaser and date confirmed

Resident Evil 8 Village: The new showcase will feature the participation of Brittney Brombacher, who will present all the novelties of the saga.Capcom already confirmed that there would be a new Resident Evil Showcase in the month of April, but now the official date has been announced. Through a tweet, the Japanese company has reported that the presentation will take place on April 15. There will be a new trailer and never-before-seen gameplay for Resident Evil 8 Village, as well as more information on Resident Evil Re: Verse, the multiplayer title that will be included in the main game. The Japanese have accompanied the tweet with a teaser of what is to come at the event.
“Get ready for the next Resident Evil Showcase, which will be online on April 15,” they comment in the tweet. Capcom also reminds that during these days, players have the opportunity to access the open beta of Resident Evil Re Verse on all platforms. But what time can we see the video? Capcom has provided the exact schedule, which we provide on MeriStation based on the country you are in.
Hours in Spain and Latin America
Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 00:00
Spain (Canary Islands): at 11:00 p.m.
Argentina: at 10:00 am
Bolivia: at 09:00 hours
Brazil: at 10:00 am
Chile: at 10:00 am
Colombia: at 08:00 hours
Costa Rica: at 07:00 hours
Cuba: at 09:00 hours
Ecuador: at 08:00 hours
El Salvador: at 07:00 hours
United States (Washington D.C.): at 09:00
United States (PT): at 3:00 p.m.
Guatemala: at 07:00 hours
Honduras: at 07:00
Mexico: at 08:00 hours
Nicaragua: at 07:00 hours
Panama: at 08:00 hours
Paraguay: at 09:00
Peru: at 08:00 hours
Puerto Rico: at 09:00 hours
Dominican Republic: at 09:00 hours
Uruguay: at 10:00 am
Venezuela: at 09:00 hours
Resident Evil Village will go on sale next May 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.