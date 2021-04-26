Resident Evil 8 Village | The Main Villains Revealed: Mother Miranda and More

Resident Evil 8 Village: After the Castle Demo, fans begin the countdown to the premiere of the new Resident Evil, of which we now meet more main characters.The countdown begins until the premiere of Resident Evil 8 Village this coming May 7. After the Village Demo and the Castle Demo, with early release on PlayStation consoles, we already know more about the scenarios that make up the new installment of the Capcom saga; but we still know very little about the characters that will play a backbone in Ethan Winters’ adventure. Now we know more details about Mother Miranda and other main enemies.

A look at the villains beyond the vampire Lady Dimistrescu

According to IGN colleagues, after speaking with the art director Tomonori Takano, Resident Evil 8 Village will have four great locations, each with its own enemies and a main villain as the final boss of the area. As for Mother Miranda, the well-known Lady Dimitrescu works for her. In general, the game’s villains “are inspired by classic gothic horror. Lady Dimitrescu is inspired by vampires, but other villains are based on lycanthropes, merfolk and ghosts, ”she says.

Karl Heisenberg, whom we have seen in several trailers, is an engineer who lives in a factory with his family; he has a giant hammer and a cigar in his hands. Like Lady Dimitrescu, his appearance is inspired by the fashion of the sixties. On the other hand, Salvatore Moreau, inspired by the tritons of classic horror, lives near a fishing village abandoning. “We designed Moreau with the concept of creating the most repulsive character on Earth,” adds Takano.

Finally, Donna Beneviento and Angie. The first controls the second, which is a puppet. The director of the game, Morimasa Sato, assures that this character is the one that generated the most fear among Capcom’s colleagues in the United States. “This makes me happy, but as a Japanese I’m surprised that they can find such a terrifying puppet,” he says. This character lives in Cada Beneviento, on the outskirts of the main town; an evolution of what we saw in Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

Resident Evil 8 Village premieres May 7; Lady Dimitrescu will chase us

Resident Evil 8 Village will be available worldwide this May 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Google Stadia and PC. The version for PS4 and Xbox One will be launched that same day, but without the same technical ambition of the new generation of console; Here you can see a comparison between PS4 and PS5. Recently we have been able to see all the crafting and animal hunting mechanics in a new gameplay; also, details about the plot, the characters and the locations that await us. And yes, Lady Dimitrescu will chase Ethan Winters.