Resident Evil 8 Village Succeeds on PC; It is Already The Most Played of The Saga On its First Day on Steam

Resident Evil 8 Village: Capcom’s survival horror breaks all records in the franchise and ranks as the game with the most simultaneous users on the day of its premiere.Resident Evil 8 Village has been the big news of the week; debuted yesterday on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. It is still too early to know sales data, but the statistics of Steam make it clear that the game is a real furor on PC, since it has pulverized the records of the saga and has become the installment with the most simultaneous players (101,726) on the Valve platform.

To put us in context, the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes peaked at 74,227 and 60,293 concurrent players, respectively. Much further is the seventh installment, which barely managed to exceed 20,000 users.

Resident Evil 8 Village: how is the new installment of the saga?

The arrival of a new main chapter of a franchise so beloved among players always brings with it many questions about the proposal. This is a new adventure starring Ethan Winters in his search for Rose. In our analysis (8.3 / 10), we emphasize that “it is a very good game, but its main enemy is the comparison with those who precede it”, although we point out that “this is not at odds with the fact that we are facing a game that will like it. Because it is intense, because its moments of action are well managed and because although it is not a technical marvel, at the sound level it is exceptional and the artistic direction leaves places to be remembered ”.

Resident Evil 8 Village is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. If you are enjoying the game and have a problem solving a puzzle, defeating a final boss or want to find the best weapons, do not do not hesitate to consult our complete guide, in which you will find everything you need to know: history tour, extras and secrets, Mercenaries Mode and more.