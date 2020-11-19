Resident Evil 8 Village shown in new concept art

Capcom’s horror title is planned for next year 2021 on next-gen consoles and PC. Chris Redfield is one of the most iconic characters in the quintessential Capcom horror saga.

The protagonist of the first installment has participated in as many titles of the brand, among which is Resident Evill Village, the long-awaited new chapter. After two remakes in a row, it’s time to move on in the story, which will pick up the story lines of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Thanks to the Steam application, a new image of the video game has been made public, although we already warned: the resolution of the capture is not too high.

As can be seen in the illustration that we show you below, it is a modified version of the image that you can see on the cover of this news. From what is hinted, Chris could be infected in some way, since the composition of the concept art suggests that he has become a werewolf. It remains to be seen if the character will put aside his hero side to offer the villain’s point of view. We know that Chris Redfield was the man who brought Ethan to this demon town.

Resident Evil Village was given a new piece of official art from Steam (image was updated for the RE8 Steam app randomly today). pic.twitter.com/qskIhm3ubQ — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) November 17, 2020

On sale in 2021

Resident Evil Village is officially planned for the new generation of consoles, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The Japanese company reported during its conference at the Tokyo Game Show that it is studying the possibility of developing a port for PS4 and Xbox One. However, at the moment there is no confirmation that this will happen. Still, considering the player base and the movements of other companies like Sony or Microsoft, it would not be a far-fetched strategy. Of course, it will also be marketed on PC. The release date? 2021.

Capcom has faced in recent weeks blackmail by a group of hackers, who took confidential information and personal data of employees and former developers.



