Resident Evil 8 Village Shown In 3 New Images

The producer claims that the game combines the best elements of the sagas and merges them into a single product.

Amid the noise of the leaks comes an official Capcom update regarding one of its most anticipated titles, Resident Evil Village. The Japanese company has offered a small exclusive development update to the IGN portal, which is accompanied by three new images, which you can see below these lines. The producer of the video game, Peter Fabiano, explained that for this new chapter they have used the best elements from the entire history of the brand.

“We’re really excited for fans to experience Resident Evil Village when it comes out in 2021. We feel like it’s an accumulation of the best elements of the Resident Evil games of the past 25 years, with everything fans enjoy” from the survival titles horror with action “and other surprises”. Of course, he confirms, “there will be a lot of puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover.”

Resident Evil 7 continuation

The producer has indicated that they hope that the followers enjoy when they visit the village where the story takes place, “where the new enemies of the series await them.” Players will once again control Ethan Winters, the protagonist of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, so it will be a direct continuation of the previous chapter. New technologies are allowing users to be immersed in the game in a way that they could not “have achieved before.” The goal is for it to be the most exciting project in the entire series.

Resident Evil Village is planned for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. At the moment they have not confirmed a version for previous generation consoles, although Capcom assured during his conference at the Tokyo Game Show 2020 that he was trying to adapt the project to PS4 and Xbox One. They did not promise anything, but the intention is there. We will see where the thing is finally.



