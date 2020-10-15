Resident Evil 8 Village reveals new details about the story

Capcom’s survival horror is uncovered in the latest issue of Famitsu magazine, which includes a wealth of facts.

Ethan’s story continues in Resident Evil Village, the newest installment in Capcom’s horror saga. The title, which will take place in a dark town, will follow the plot threads of the seventh chapter of the brand, so Ethan will repeat the role. An extensive report published in Famitsu magazine (collected and translated by Alex Aniel) has provided new information on the story, characters and gameplay.

How did Ethan get to this mysterious mountain town? The answer is that it was Chris Redfield who brought it in, although the reasons have not been made public. What is known is that the protagonist wakes up after being unconscious for an indeterminate period of time. Then he starts walking and soon finds himself in the village.

A cult in the town?

A photo in which some neighbors appear holding hands and praying has also been seen. “It seems that dangerous creatures are protecting them.” It is not known if it is a kind of religious cult or something similar. Maybe a cult? Producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Pete Fabiano have been interviewed and shed some light. For starters, the man in the coat will be an important character, as Ethan’s life will depend on him.

Concerning the prayers: “Perhaps the villagers recite these prayers to protect themselves from danger. It makes you want to know who they really are, ”they say. The creatures cannot speak, “but they behave like a pack and are capable of bearing weapons.”

Resident Evil Village will be released in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. At the moment a version for the present generation is not confirmed, but the study is considering it, as they commented in their conference of the Tokyo Game Show 2020. Of course, they cannot promise anything.



