Resident Evil 8 Village reveals its full map

The Collector’s Edition of the video game includes a cloth map, which has already been released along with its key locations.

In a remote village, a rural area with a cold climate, the creatures of the night have taken over the place. A great mansion is also erected there, that of the powerful witch Lady Dimistrescu. It is the setting chosen by Capcom to set the Resident Evil 8 Village, the new main installment of the saga. And although we had already seen part of the locations, the Collector’s Edition of the video game has uncovered all the key points.

And this is because this edition, which will cost more than 200 euros, includes a cloth map. Thanks to a screenshot published on Reddit, we can get an idea of ​​the places we will have to visit. The Dimitrescu Castle, the large house that also appears in the demo, is already well known. But there is also the Beneviento House, the Heisenberg Factory or the Moreau Reserve. The smaller print parts are more difficult to read, as the image resolution is too low.

What comes in the box?

The Resident Evil Village Collector’s Edition will feature a variety of physical items, in addition to all the digital content from the Deluxe Edition. Those who purchase this product will receive a Chris Redfield figure, a metal box, an art book and a special box. In addition, they will also enjoy the aforementioned cloth map.

The game will introduce us back into the skin of Ethan Winters, the also protagonist of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. It is a direct sequel, so that the character will once again live another nightmare adventure, far from the Baker mansion. Dragged by Chris Redfield, one of the mythical characters of the saga, we will have to face the wave of bloodthirsty monsters.

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and PC.