Resident Evil 8 Village: Resolution, FPS and Ray-Tracing on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and One

Resident Evil 8 Village: Capcom confirms all the technical settings of the video game on consoles and Stadia. Confirmed a new demo, gameplay trailer and much more.Capcom has detailed after finishing the Resident Evil Showcase the technical configurations of Resident Evil 8 Village in all console versions (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S) and Google Stadia. Apart from the recently confirmed second demo, a spectacular new gameplay trailer, the Mercenaries mode, the surprise of Resident Evil 4 VR or the new preview of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, it is time to take note and know all the graphic options available in the game.

As we can see, the configuration with the highest visual fidelity will consist of two options on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: on the one hand, 4K resolution with HDR and 60 FPS; on the other, activating Ray Tracing with 4K resolution with HDR and at 45 FPS, a detriment in the rate of images per second in exchange for ray tracing in real time.

Players of the previous generation of consoles will be able to opt for 4K HDR resolution on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, but the frame rate will remain at a maximum of 30 FPS. On the other hand, in Xbox Series S there will be a mode with Ray Tracing at 45 FPS, so this time the users of that console will not be left without ray tracing.

All resolutions and settings on PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia

PlayStation 5 – 4K resolution and HDR at 60 FPS

PlayStation 5 with Ray Tracing – 4K resolution and HDR at 45 FPS

PlayStation 4 Pro – 1080p resolution at 60 FPS

PlayStation 4 Pro with High Resolution – 4K HDR resolution at 30 FPS

PlayStation 4— 900p resolution at 45 FPS

Xbox Series X – 4K resolution and HDR at 60 FPS

Xbox Series X with Ray Tracing – 4K resolution and HDR at 45 FPS

Xbox Series S – 1440p resolution and HDR at 45 FPS

Xbox Series S with Ray Tracing – 1440p resolution and HDR at 30 FPS

Xbox One X – 1080p resolution at 60 FPS

Xbox One X with High Resolution – 4K HDR resolution at 30 FPS

Xbox One – 900p resolution at 30 FPS

Google Stadia – 1080p resolution at 60 FPS or 4K resolution upscaled with dynamic resolution at 60 FPS

Resident Evil 8 Village comes out May 7; new demo confirmed

For those who find in Resident Evil 8 Village similarities or some kind of approximation with the popular Resident Evil 4, it must be said that they are not the product of chance. “You will notice many inspirations from Resident Evil 4,” said Resident Evil Village producer Peter Fabiano. Resident Evil 4 VR has also been confirmed at the event.

Regarding what has been seen so far in the expected title, the Dimitrescu castle and its people will be “only part” of the game. And yes, Lady Dimitrescu, how was it designed? Here are more details about the “bewitching vampire.”

Resident Evil 8 Village will be released worldwide this May 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Stadia and PC; also on PS4 and Xbox One, without all the improvements and technical ambition of the new generation of consoles.