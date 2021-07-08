Resident Evil 8 Village reaches 4.5 million units sold

Resident Evil 8 Village: Capcom’s title confirms its success and updates its total number of copies sold. Until May 26, it had sold 4 million. Resident Evil 8 Village has surpassed 4.5 million units sold worldwide. Capcom has reported through a statement on the social network Twitter that the work, published last May, has added another 500,000 copies sold since the last time we knew an official sales data, on May 26.

The eighth numbered delivery managed to sell 3 million units worldwide in just three available days; So in the more than 50 days that followed, Capcom’s title has added another million and a half between copies shipped and digital units sold.

Resident Evil 8 Village has already exceeded the total sales of Resident Evil 3 (2020)

With these data, Resident Evil 8 Village is far from two of the last installments in the most contemporary stage of the series; specifically, Resident Evil 7 and its more than 9 million units sold, or Resident Evil 2 Remake, which adds more than 8.1 million units sold worldwide, according to official figures from Capcom. Right behind are Resident Evil 5 with 7.8 million units sold and Resident Evil 6, which accumulates another 7.8 million units sold until March 31.

Further away is Resident Evil 3 in its 2020 remake, which did not garner such positive reviews from either the specialized press or the public. Its 4.0 million units sold until March 31 show a more limited projection that, in the case of Resident Evil 8 Village, will continue to grow over the months, since currently its retail price remains close to the most of the shops to the launch.

Once the most aggressive sales and promotions begin, Ethan Carter’s adventure with such iconic characters as Lady Dimitrescu will add many more copies around the world. In addition, Capcom is working on a DLC for the game, but its development “has just begun.” The Japanese firm recognized that it was not in their plans, but due to popular clamor they proceeded to develop it.

Resident Evil 8 Village is available for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC since May 7. You can find out the estimated duration of the game here and see our video analysis at this link.