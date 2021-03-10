Resident Evil 8 Village is the victim of email fraud

Capcom warns that an email containing an alleged early access to Resident Evil Village is circulating online. It is a fraud.

No, Resident Evil 8 Village is not planning any early access beyond its two public demos, one of which is scheduled for spring. If you have received an email offering this content, you must “delete it immediately.” Capcom warns gamers that these messages are not coming from the company, but rather a fraud.

“We are sending this message because we are aware that emails containing ‘early access invitations’ to Resident Evil Village are circulating,” the Japanese company tells VG247. The sender’s email address appears as follows: no-reply (at) capcom (dot) com.

Although it may seem real, it is not an official email. “We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be a phishing attempt by an unauthorized third party. If you receive this message, please DO NOT download any files or responses, and delete the message immediately ”, they conclude. Some users have fallen into thinking that it is part of a promotion of the Resident Evil ambassadors program. Nothing is further from reality; If you have received it, please send it to the trash.

Resident Evil 8 Village will be censored in Japan; revealed weight

As is usual in the Japanese country, Resident Evil 8 Village will have two editions that differ from the launch in the West. It will not have beheadings or scenes that CERO prohibits, in addition to reducing the blood displayed. The versions, called ZERO Z (for those over 18 years old) and CERO D (for those over 17 years old) will go on sale the same day; So far the difference between the two has not transcended, except for the censored content itself.

On the other hand, Microsoft Store has updated its product sheet to indicate the space it will occupy on disk. The eighth numbered episode will weigh 35GB on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Resident Evil Re: Verse, the multiplayer that accompanies you at no additional cost, will occupy much less: 15 GB.