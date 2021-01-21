Resident Evil 8 Village: how to watch the trailer

We tell you what time and how to watch the Resident Evil 8 Village Showcase live online today where we will see its first gameplay, new trailer and much more

Capcom will carry out a broadcast dedicated to Resident Evil 8 Village on January 21. The long-awaited action and horror title, which seeks to continue in the wake of Resident Evil VII, will be published this year 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC; but when? Perhaps today we will leave doubts. At the moment, we have a confirmed certainty: we will see a new trailer, the first gameplay of the game and “more news” related to the Resident Evil universe.

How to watch the first Resident Evil 8 Village gameplay online

First and foremost: the date and time. The day is today, Thursday, January 21, 2021, but it will not be until 23:00 (Spanish peninsular time) when the broadcast of this long-awaited event begins, baptized by Capcom as the Resident Evil Showcase, and which will feature Brittney Brombacher to serve as a presenter and introduce us to all those aforementioned news. To see it live, just go to the window that we leave here below, the official Resident Evil channel on YouTube.

Another novelty, also confirmed by Capcom in different ways, is the new Resident Evil multiplayer video game (which reminds and invites you to think about the Resident Evil Mercenaries series), which will be presented tonight. It is planned for Ps4 and Xbox One, will feature games from 4 to 6 players and will serve to celebrate 25 years of the saga by including recognizable characters from all canonical installments.

What time is the Resident Evil Showcase around the world?

