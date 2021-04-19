Resident Evil 8 Village: How to download demo on PS5 and PS4

Resident Evil 8 Village: PlayStation console users can now preload the new Resident Evil 8 Village demo, divided into two parts. We review the schedules.Capcom has confirmed during the Resident Evil Showcase a second playable demo of Resident Evil 8 Village. As we have already told you in this news, depending on the platform we have, we can access sooner or later; In any case, this time it will be multiplatform, but PS4 and PS5 users can access this demo in advance from this weekend of April 18, although it must be taken into account that there is a maximum number of hours in the that we will be able to enjoy it, so we advise not to delay its download if you want to see in advance and for free this advance of one of the most important games of this 2021 and an unavoidable appointment for all fans of the veteran Resident Evil saga.

How to download the new Resident Evil 8 Village demo on PS4 and PS5

Users who have a PS4 or PS5 can now preload the Gameplay Demo from PlayStation Store to enjoy, in advance, the new demo of the title before its world premiere. It will be divided into two: Village Demo and Castle Demo. We go to know all the details.

1.To download the Resident Evil Village Demo Gameplay you must click on this link.

2.Next, log in with your PSN account and click Add to Library in Resident Evil Village Gameplay Demo.

3.Remember that you must add the corresponding version of your console to the library: PS4 or PS5.

Date, time and duration of the new Resident Evil 8 Village demo on PS4 / PS5

The first part of the demo is the Village Demo. We can play a total of 30 minutes from this Sunday, April 18, from 19:00 (CEST) until the night of Monday, April 19 at 03:00 AM (CEST). In other words: we have eight calendar hours to play the Village Demo.

A weekend later the Castle Demo will be activated on PS4 and PS5. This second part will also be activated for eight hours from Sunday, April 25 at 19:00 (CEST) and until 03:00 AM on Monday, April 26. It will also allow you to play 30 minutes, a total of 60 minutes adding both demonstrations.

Resident Evil 8 Village hits stores around the world on May 7 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and PS5, PC and Google Stadia.