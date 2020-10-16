Resident Evil 8: Village gets new unpublished information

The latest issue of Famitsu magazine shared new information about Resident Evil Village, as a result of interviews with producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano. Important aspects of the game were commented on, such as the participation of some enemies, combat dynamics and, most importantly, the main narrative, which will unfold around Ethan, from Resident 7, and Chris Redfield.

The new plot will put Ethan in a mountain village supposedly located in Romania. Upon waking up after an unconscious time, the hero recalls that he was taken to the site by Chris, but must explore the hostile territory alone while investigating clues about cultist artifacts found in the district and a kind of guide left by Mia.

While trying to find a solution to his problems, the situation worsens when the protagonist must confront the residents of the place, all with their altered behaviors and with unique purposes that involve the great mystery of the narrative.

Unfortunately Alex Aniel cannot divulge more details about the motivation of Redfield, the game’s villain. As for the members of the village, they will be related to some type of sect that uses the force of “dangerous creatures” to protect their secrets. Unable to speak, but fully aware of the protagonist’s presence, the villains will use weapons, ambushes and other means to complicate the player’s journey.

Resident Evil Village will be released in 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S / X and PC.




