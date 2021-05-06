Resident Evil 8 Village Delves Into The Mysteries of The Village In Its Launch Trailer

Resident Evil 8 Village,The new main installment of Capcom’s survival horror is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated titles of the year.When Ethan Winters overcame the supernatural challenges of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, he thought that he could finally live in peace. And so it was for a time, until Chris Redfield dragged him into a new nightmare, that of the cursed town. Resident Evil 8 Village is about to candy, so Capcom has published a short but intense launch trailer, which you can see on these lines.

The story of this eighth main installment takes place long after the events narrated in RE 7. Ethan and his wife Mia live peacefully, now free of their old ties. They have managed to conceive a daughter, so they plan a future together, which is cut short when Chris Redfield, one of the heroes of the Resident Evil saga, contacts the couple and plunges Ethan into a new nightmare. He thus ends up with a remote village as cold as the snow that falls on the village. He looks for his daughter Rose, kidnapped in that horrible place.

In search of the lost daughter

This Capcom production takes up the first-person view, which disappeared both in the remake of the second installment and in that of the third. Ethan must unravel the mysteries of the town, but on his way he will encounter numerous challenges, which go beyond puzzles and exploration, since the enemies will not stop urging him. Among them is the enigmatic Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters, who dwell in the castle at the foot of the village. Will he emerge unscathed from this terrifying experience? Everything remains to be seen.

Resident Evil Village will go on sale next May 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. The title will run at 60fps on next-gen consoles, while performance on older machines is highly dependent on the model in question. In this link you can see several comparative videos of its different versions.