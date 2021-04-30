Resident Evil 8 Village Announces Streaming Event For Launch

Resident Evil 8 Village: The new installment of Capcom’s horror saga will be released on May 7 on previous and new generation consoles, PC and Stadia. Capcom has revealed that it will hold a launch event for Resident Evil 8 Village, the company’s new horror production. The special will be broadcast live and direct through the official YouTube account. When? The same day of the launch, although it will be at 20:00 in Japanese time. For those who want to see it, below these lines we offer you the schedules broken down by country, which includes Spain, Latin America and the United States.

Among the guests are producer Tsuyoshi Kanda and director Morimasa Sato, but they will also feature comedian Eiko Kano, as well as some Capcom TV regulars, Ayana, MC and Gorgeus.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 1:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 12:00

Argentina: at 08:00 hours

Bolivia: at 07:00 hours

Brazil: at 08:00

Chile: at 07:00 hours

Colombia: at 06:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 05:00 hours

Cuba: at 07:00 hours

Ecuador: at 06:00 hours

El Salvador: at 05:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 07:00

United States (PT): at 04:00

Guatemala: at 05:00 hours

Honduras: at 05:00 hours

Mexico: at 06:00

Nicaragua: at 05:00 hours

Panama: at 06:00

Paraguay: at 07:00

Peru: at 06:00

Puerto Rico: at 07:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 07:00 hours

Uruguay: at 08:00

Venezuela: at 07:00 hours

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. The story will continue the adventures of Ethan Winters, also the protagonist of the seventh installment, who will have to face a new adventure of terror in a forgotten town in Romania.