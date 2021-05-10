Resident Evil 8 Village, a Top Seller on Steam; Sweeps on its First Weekend

Resident Evil 8 Village: Capcom’s video game launches in style on Valve’s PC video game portal. Record on its first day and big numbers until Sunday.Resident Evil 8 Village has debuted in a big way on Steam. The new episode of the Capcom saga, available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles, closed its first day on the Valve portal as the most played video game of the saga on its opening day; but the rest of the weekend has not been attenuated in terms of player numbers.

On the one hand, the list of Steam’s best-selling video games globally has Resident Evil Village in first position, followed by the full batch that includes both this eighth episode and Resident Evil VII Biohazard, which it serves as a direct plot sequel. In the week ended on May 9 (week 18 of the year 2021), the adventure starring Ethan Winters has concluded as a sales leader. From SteamDB we can see that the game has risen from eighth – in pre-sale status – to first position, beating other trend video games at much lower prices such as PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds or Hood: Outlaws & Legends.

Resident Evil 8 Village reaches a peak of 106,631 concurrent players

The SteamCharts tracking portal delves into more concrete figures. Since last Friday, May 7, the opening day of Resident Evil 8 Village, Capcom’s game has had peaks that came to exceed those 101,726 concurrent players on debut day. Specifically, last Saturday, May 8, at around 10:00 p.m. Spanish time, the previous record was surpassed and a new ceiling of no less than 106,631 connected players was established. The Resident Evil 7 Biohazard record stands at 18,211 users.

For context, it should be said that the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes reached a peak of 74,227 and 60,293 concurrent players on Steam, respectively, on their debut day.

Everything suggests that Resident Evil 8 Village will become a commercial success, judging by the initial figures. It remains to be seen how the title has performed in the physical and digital markets on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Resident Evil 8 Village is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can read our analysis here.