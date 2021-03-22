Resident Evil 8, minimum and recommended requirements

Capcom’s new production, which will be released on consoles and PC on May 7, will return to the first person.

There are only a few months left for Resident Evil Village to hit the market, but there is already a new demo on the horizon. In addition, the Capcom title continues to offer details, this time about the PC version. The Japanese video game website has uncovered the minimum and recommended requirements, which are adapted to each type of computer and the different graphic configurations available. This way, it will be possible to focus on performance, but also on visual options such as ray tracing.

Minimum requirements

Operating system – Windows 10 (64-bit)

-CPU – Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

-Memory – 8GB RAM

-Graphic card – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM or AMD -Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

-DirectX – Version 12

-Hard drive – To be confirmed

Playing at 1080p / 60fps is possible with the “Performance” graphics option. The framerate could fall depending on what situations. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is required to use ray tracing.

Recommended Requirements

-Operating system – Windows 10 (64-bit)

-CPU – Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

-Memory – 16GB RAM

-Graphic card – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

-For Ray tracing – 4K / 45 FPS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, AMD -Radeon RX 6700 XT or AMD Radeon RX 6800

-4K / 60 FPS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

-DirectX – Version 12

-Hard drive – To be determined

Playing at 1080p / 60fps is possible with the “Focus on Screen Quality” option. The framerate could fall depending on what situations. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is required to use ray tracing. With the graphic option “Ray Tracing” it is possible to play at 4K / 45 FPS or 4K / 60 FPS, although the framerate could also suffer drops.

Resident Evil Village will go on sale next May 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.