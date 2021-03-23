Resident Evil 7 sold more than 1 million copies a year

In an interview published by GamesIndustry.biz this Monday (22), Antoine Molant, marketing director of Capcom, commented on the publisher’s future in the games industry and gave more details about the celebration of Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary.

According to Molant, the latest titles in the saga have proven to be a real success in the gamer community, especially with the release of Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 7. “We know that quality sells and continues to sell for many, many years,” he said. . “We are still seeing Resident Evil 7 ship over a million units globally a year almost four years after its release. […] Several years after its release, and its performance is still impressive. Of course, there will always be parts of your audience. who may not be entirely satisfied. And for us, it is extremely important to hear these voices as they can make us better. ”

With the franchise’s anniversary celebration, several audiovisual content was announced, including a series, a feature film and the multiplayer game Re: Verse. However, Capcom’s great expectations are for Resident Evil: Village, which arrives with high expectations to assume total sales and audience of the saga. “Our main ambition for this year, while there is so much going on at the same time, is to ensure that Resident Evil: Village is the top performing Resident Evil title, both in terms of quality and business,” said Molant.

It is worth mentioning that it was also confirmed today that Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition will be available on Google Stadia from April 1st, and that Resident Evil: Village arrives on the platform already on its launch, on May 7th.

