Resident Evil 7 Sold 7.9 Million Copies

Resident Evil 7, the game of Resident Evil, one of the most popular horror game series in the game world, released in 2017, has been announced. According to the new figures announced, Resident Evil 7 became the best selling game of the series.

Especially in the game world, which has increased its mass in recent years and is experiencing its golden age, games that are produced by big game studios can reach millions in sales figures.

One of these game brands that has reached millions of players is the Resident Evil series. Resident Evil 7, the game released in 2017, took its third place, just behind Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, among the best-selling Resident Evil games in February sales.

Resident Evil 7 has sold nearly 8 million copies

According to the new sales figures announced by Capcom, Resident Evil 7 managed to increase its ranking among the main Resident Evil games by reaching 7.9 million copies. The reason we mention it as among the basic Resident Evil games is that Capcom lists different versions and ports of the games separately.

Capcom’s best-selling game was Monster Hunter World. The game, which met with the players in 2017, managed to reach a very high sales figure of 16.1 million. Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 5 games, which are right after Monster Hunter World, have a total sales figure of 15.6 million.

Resident Evil 6, which follows these three games on the list, reached 7.6 million sales, while the highly popular remake Resident Evil 2, released in 2019, sold 7.2 million. Original Resident Evil 2, released in 1998, ranked 8th on the list with sales of 4.96 million. The first Resident Evil game, released in 1996, ranks 24th with 2.75 million sales. You can find the full list of Capcom’s sales figures here.



