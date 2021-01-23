Resident Evil 7 may receive updates for consoles

There was certainly no shortage of news about Resident Evil this week, especially with Capcom giving more information about the new game in the Resident Evil: Village franchise. But that’s not the only highlight of the zombie saga, it may be that Resident Evil 7 will also receive a special update soon.

A Twitter user known as Dusk Golem, who is notorious for his accurate information about the Capcom franchise, revealed that Resident Evil 7 should receive an update on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S soon.

This is already becoming something normal, with several other games receiving the same treatment so that they have the best possible performance on the hardware of the new generation consoles. So it would not be far from reality, even if that information is still a rumor.

Other than that, Golem also mentioned that a version of virtual reality was also being prepared for Resident Evil: Village, something that its predecessor has and that caused even more fear in those who swore that the franchise was no longer scary.

It is worth mentioning that Dusk Golem had already shared information on his Twitter about several correct details of Resident Evil: Village before Capcom’s revelations. Therefore, it is possible to give some credibility to these leaks.

Currently, Resident Evil 7 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC, so it would be great to see this new generation version later this year. Comment what other games in the franchise would like to see on these consoles or remakes as they did with Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3!